‘Golden’ mothers rise in Surigao del Norte barangay through DSWD’s PAMANA, SLP programs

What began as a modest livelihood project has turned into a golden story of resilience for women in Barangay Siana, Mainit town, Surigao del Norte.

The Siana Golden Mothers Association, composed of solo parents, elderly women, and married mothers, started its journey in 2018 with 50 members who shared a common hope to earn a living while uplifting their community.

Their first venture — a small merchandise store — became their golden starting point, providing affordable goods for residents and income for the women who ran it.

At the time, Barangay Siana faced security challenges brought about by a long-running insurgency in nearby areas. Association member Myrna Ajoc recalled how fear once shaped their daily life in the barangay.

“My parents were part of the militia, so we, their children, were also affected. We could not go out freely and had to be inside our homes by 6 p.m.,” Myrna shared in her local dialect.

Barangay Chairman Kevin Combate added that security concerns once dimmed farming activities in the area.

“People here depend on farming, but because of the presence of rebels, many became afraid to go to the mountains,” the village chief explained.

Due to these concerns, Barangay Siana was endorsed by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and became eligible for the Payapa at Masaganang Pamayanan (PAMANA) program, the government’s peace and development program for conflict-affected and vulnerable communities.

Through the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) PAMANA and Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP), the association received a multicab that allowed them to provide transportation services within the municipality and nearby areas. The vehicle became a golden link—connecting people, goods, and opportunities—while generating additional income for members.

Progress, however, was tested when the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted its operations. And then, just two years later, Super Typhoon Odette damaged the multicab, dulling what had once been a shining source of livelihood.

These challenges reduced the association’s membership from 50 to 20. Still, the remaining members chose not to let their efforts lose their shine.

With support from the SLP-PAMANA’s second tranche, the association underwent a series of capacity-building training facilitated by DSWD Field Office (FO) Caraga.

In 2023, they launched a remittance and photocopying service equipped with a POS (Point of Sales) system—bringing golden access to financial and basic services directly into the barangay.

By 2024, the association received an additional Php300,000 grant to further strengthen their operations, along with the continued support from the barangay and provincial government.

Today, the Siana Golden Mothers Association stands as proof that even communities once overshadowed by conflict can rise and glow through opportunity and unity.

“I am very happy because this helps relieve my stress and also supports me as a solo parent. I now receive a share from the income—an additional source of livelihood for me and my child,” Daisy Tudio, another member of the association, said in her dialect.

Through PAMANA and SLP, the barangay slowly regained its sense of safety, and with it, a renewed golden confidence among residents.

“When SLP came, it greatly helped the women. They were able to build their own store, earn daily income, and support their children. Before, there was unrest, but when the project materialized, the people became united,” Chairman Combate stated.

Chairman Combate also pointed out that beyond livelihood, the group also shines in service.

Through their ‘Buhat sa Kaluoy Program’, members visit the sick and provide assistance such as milk, diapers, and biscuits. During anniversaries, they conduct feeding activities for children, and during the pandemic, their PAMANA vehicle was used to distribute relief goods.

Through the PAMANA program, the government continues to address the roots of conflict by investing in livelihood, unity, and local capacity.

In Barangay Siana, peace may not have arrived overnight, but with persistence and partnership, the community found a golden path forward, led by mothers who chose hope over fear. (CC)