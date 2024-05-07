Government of Philippines and WFP bolster emergency Response capacities with advanced MOVE vehicles

360 SHARES Share Tweet

MANILA – In a significant step to strengthen emergency communications, the Philippines’ Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), in partnership with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), today unveiled an upgraded fleet of Mobile Operations Vehicles for Emergencies (MOVE) at the University of the Philippines (UP) – Diliman National Science Complex Amphitheater, Quezon City. The collaboration aims to bridge communication gaps, ensuring robust connectivity and efficient coordination in crisis situations.

The DICT and WFP co-designed the world’s first MOVE vehicles, boasting cutting-edge technology tailored to facilitate on-site coordination during emergencies. The fleet includes a disaster coordination centre housed in a truck, an on- ground coordination unit built into an off-road pickup truck, an outpost coordination unit, with an off-road motorcycle, and two heavy-duty drones. Together they form an integrated ICT network to ensure seamless coordination and short response times during crises. The upgraded MOVE vehicles will be prepositioned in four strategic emergency-prone areas in the Philippines: Iloilo, Tuguegarao, Laoag, and Zamboanga.

“Ensuring seamless communication for coordinating first responders is paramount in times of emergencies. These upgraded MOVE vehicles symbolize the Philippine government’s commitment to protect our people by enhancing the resilience and adaptability of our emergency response,” said DICT Secretary Ivan John Uy.

“As we face the unprecedented effects of extreme climate, ensuring connectivity during emergencies is crucial alongside food assistance. Thanks to the close partnership between the Philippine Government and the humanitarian community, the MOVE Project can benefit the affected populations by providing emergency telecommunications connectivity,” said Dipayan Bhattacharyya, WFP Philippines Country Director, a.i.

The ceremony was attended by stakeholders, including representatives from the DICT-Central and Regional Offices, members of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC), Local Government Unit officials, private sector partners and foreign dignitaries.

With support from the United States Agency for International Development Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (BHA), the MOVE Project also bolsters the capacity of DICT personnel through technical training. In 2023, WFP trained more than 200 government responders and provided hands-on technical support to the Philippine Government during critical incidents.

The first phase of the project, launched in 2018, successfully positioned six MOVE units across the country and responded to emergencies, such as Super Typhoon Rai in 2021. During this emergency, MOVE units helped establish connectivity to 30 crucial sites, reaching over 650,000 people.

The United Nations World Food Programme is the world’s largest humanitarian organization saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.

