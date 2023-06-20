Government warns public on fake titles

166 SHARES Share Tweet

TO this date, there still exist land-grabbing syndicates victimizing innocent purchasers or in cahoots with squatting gangs or professional squatters.

According to government caution, they received complaints about these illegal activities. Among these supposed groups include Deogenes Rodriguez, Dona Lourdes Yaneza Group, Alpha Omega Triple 777 Group, Hermogenes Rodriguez.

As a caution to the public, the fake titles under the watch list of the government are allegedly the following: OCT 01-4, Protocol and derivatives; TCT No. 408 & TCT 498; OCT No. T-01-4 and alike; OCT No. 01-A; TCT No. 38400; Titulo de Propriedad 4136 and its derivatives; OCT or TCT 12022; OCT No. 201; OCT No. 779; OCT No. 386 and other fake titles or documents certifying occupancy related to the mentioned groups.

We are reminded that the Supreme Court has promulgated a case specifically addressing fake titles arising from spurious derivatives such “Deeds of Assignment“ of the supposed Rodriguez Estate. This is the 2005 case of Evangelista et, al. vs. Santiago, GR No. 157447, April 29, 2005, in relation to the Rodriguez Estate.

According to Bam Masongsong, Public Relations Officer of Excelsum Properties Solutions, Inc. (EPSI), generally, the vast lands taken over by professional squatters induced by alleged squatting syndicates were “reserved for socialized housing, businesses that produce labor employment, or other economic good in support of the nation’s stability.”

The National Drive Against Professional Squatters and Squatting Syndicates (EO 153) “strengthens the National Police Task Force (NPTF) to apprehend squatting syndicates and professional squatters created under Executive Order No. 178. It shall serve as the operational arm of the government,” according to Masongsong.

On the other hand, the Philippine National Police (PNP) was likewise directed to designate full-time staff and/or personnel for the NPTF.

It all stemmed from the government’s receipt of complaints against the Rodriguez’s groups, among others.

Masongsong explained that the law explicitly expresses in part that professional squatters refer to individuals or groups who occupy lands without the expressed consent of the landowner and who have sufficient income for legitimate housing. The term also applies to persons, who have previously been awarded home lots or housing units by the government but who sold, leased or transferred the same and settled illegally in the same place or in another urban area and non-bona fide occupants and intruders of lands reserved for socialized housing.

Meanwhile, squatting syndicates refer to groups of persons engaged in the illegal business of squatter housing for profit or gain.

Land grabbers, on the other hand, generally are engaged in the fraudulent selling of properties. This unlawful activity, according to Masongsong “is perilous to the legitimate land owners who pay the correct taxes and causes hemorrhage to the financial activity of the nation, for such money gained from unlawful activity will comingle with legitimate funds.”

“Such profit, again will be used to fund illegal activities thereby. Likewise, use of funds from land grabbing constitutes a blatant violation of the Anti-money Laundering Act” and “Tax Evasion.” “Ultimately, professional squatters and syndicates, economically weaken the real estate development sector, distress the local government, jeopardize the affairs of the legitimate landowners, and devastate the lives of Filipinos who fall victims to their blood-sucking hideous overt acts, Masongsong concluded.