Governors condemn dastardly act against the life of Gov. Oaminal

Provincial Governors have come together, yet again, to condemn the attempt against the life of Gov. Henry Oaminal of Misamis Occidental. This is not the first time that a colleague is a victim of cowardly acts of violence.

The attempt against the life of Gov. Oaminal yesterday when a bomb was thrown into his convoy is the fourth time, and, he miraculously escaped death from the hands of unidentified persons.

The League of Provinces of the Philippines (LPP) calls upon the police to investigate the matter immediately and bring the culprits to justice.

“It was fortunate that no one was harmed when the bomb exploded but such brazen and dastardly deed has no place in a civilized world,” said LPP National President Gov. Reynaldo S. Tamayo Jr.