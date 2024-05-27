Gov’t. leaders must uphold right values in good governance – Sen. Villanueva

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Senator Joel Villanueva emphasized the importance of leaders upholding the right values in good governance.

‘Filipinos deserve only the best and must demand efficient and transparent service from their government leaders,” he said at the first anniversary celebration of the Philippines for Jesus Movement – Batangas Chapter.

One of Villanueva’s legislative advocacies is the passage of Senate Bill No. 936 or the National Values, Etiquette and Moral Uprightness Act which seeks to promote good governance by instilling moral uprightness in the public and private sector. In the 18th Congress, he championed the passage of Republic Act No. 11476 or the Good Manners and Right Conduct and Values Education Act which mandates the inclusion of values education in basic education curriculum.

Villanueva proudly reported the accomplishments of the upper chamber during his stint as the Senate Majority Leader of the 1st and 2nd regular sessions of the 19th Congress, debunking news on issues concerning the performance of the previous Senate leadership.

It was learned that a total of 245 bills and resolutions were passed, with 18 bills included in the Legislative Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC). Sixty-two bills were enacted into law, 49 passed by both Houses or awaiting bicameral conference committee reports, 9 pending the President’s signature, and 125 adopted resolutions.

Too, he reminded the audience to choose leaders who can truly work for the nation and strengthen its moral fabric, especially now that the 2025 elections are approaching.

Villanueva urged the electorate to demand higher standards from individuals aspiring to run for office and to vote for leaders who are righteous and principled, saying: “Kayo po ang may-ari ng inyong kinabukasan. Kung ang mamanahin ninyo ay isang bulok na pamahalaan, huwag kayong pumayag. May magagawa po kayo.”

Speaking before a crowd of over 2,000 youth leaders, students, local leaders and members of the Christian community, the Senator also called on the youth to have a passionate love for God and country, which can stem from having a purpose and experiencing change or transformation.

Amid discussions on the passage of the Absolute Divorce bill in the House of Representatives, Villanueva said the youth must step up and raise their voices for leaders who can deliver genuine service and remain vigilant against policies that contradict the Christian faith.

“We must speak up and be ready to do even the unpopular thing if we truly love this country,” he said, adding that “every person can make a difference if they aim for the genuine good of their fellow citizens and their nation.”

“The position does not define the mission,” Villanueva said, vowing to remain steadfast in his work within the Christian community and as an elected public servant.