Govt media workers to get social security coverage under the SSS KaSSSangga Collect Program

The Social Security System (SSS) today said that nearly 600 cameramen, production assistants, reporters, and newscasters working at the state-run television station People’s Television Network (PTV) will now be eligible for social security coverage and protection under the KaSSSangga Collect Program.

SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Rolando Ledesma Macasaet (3rd from left) and PTV General Manager Analisa V. Puod (4th from left) signed an agreement on May 16 at the SSS Main Office in Quezon City. This historic partnership between the two government institutions marks a significant step towards providing SSS benefits to job order (JO) workers in the government television network.

Other signatories to the agreement are (from left) SSS Senior Vice President for National Capital Region (NCR) Operations Group Maria Rita S. Aguja, SSS Executive Vice President for Branch Operations Sector Voltaire P. Agas, PTV Administrative Division Head Jasmine B. Barrios, and PTV Administrative Officer III Felomena T. Arroyo.

Macasaet commended General Manager Puod and other PTV officials for registering its JO workers as members of SSS, which ensured their welfare.

“We laud the initiative of PTV to help their JO workers secure their future and prepare for their retirement by becoming SSS members. We thanked PTV for allowing their JO workers to get the social security protection they deserve,” Macasaet said.

Puod thanked SSS for the partnership, which will help their JO workers, who have been with the network for over a decade, save for their retirement.

Macasaet called on other government agencies and local government units to follow the example set by PTV’s leadership. ‘We encourage you to take the necessary steps to secure the future of each of your fellow government workers, especially your JO workers, through SSS membership. Let’s work together to ensure the welfare of our workers,’ he urged.

Aguja, who also chairs the Task Force on KaSSSangga Collect Program, said that PTV JO workers would be registered as self-employed SSS members under the program. Government JO workers are not covered by the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) due to their employment status.

“Under the agreement, PTV will serve as an authorized Coverage and Collection Partner of SSS. This means that PTV can now collect and remit the monthly contributions of its JO workers through a salary-deduction scheme, making the process more convenient and efficient for the workers,” Aguja explained.

As SSS self-employed members, JO workers will gain access to a comprehensive range of social security benefits. These include sickness, maternity, disability, retirement, funeral, and death benefits. They can also apply for SSS loan programs such as salary and calamity, providing them with financial security in various life situations.

“On top of SSS benefits, they will also get additional coverage from the Employees’ Compensation Program (ECP) for work-related sickness, disability or death,” she added.

Aguja said that regular PTV employees can also continue paying their SSS contributions as voluntary members under the program.

As of March 2024, more than 430,000 JO and contract of service workers in 3,197 local government units (LGUs), national government agencies, state universities and colleges (SUCs), and local water districts now have social security coverage through the KaSSSangga Collect Program.