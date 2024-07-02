Graduation Beyond Bars: 33 PDL Triumph in Educational Milestone at Iligan City Jail

360 SHARES Share Tweet

Thirty-three Deprived of Liberty (PDL) from the male and female dormitories of Iligan City Jail, including 12 elementary, 20 junior high school, and 1 senior high school students, celebrated a noteworthy achievement on July 1, 2024: their graduation from the Alternative Learning System (ALS) within the facility. The event, themed ‘Kabataang Pilipino Para sa Matatag na Kinabukasan ng Bagong Pilipinas,’ marked a pivotal moment in their journey toward rehabilitation and societal reintegration.

The graduation, attended by JCI Carlo F. Obrique and JINSP Mary Rose S. Pacana, city jail warden of the male and female dormitories, respectively, and Dr. Avemar T. Gonzaga, Iligan City Schools Division ALS focal person, underscored the collaborative efforts of the jail management and the Department of Education. These efforts have provided PDL with educational opportunities vital for their future beyond confinement.

ALS forms a crucial part of the educational offerings provided by both the male and female facilities, complemented by vocational curriculums such as basic house wiring, computer literacy, and English proficiency classes under the ‘Behind the Bars Program.’ Launched in collaboration with MSU-IIT and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology Region X (BJMPRO-X) in November 2023, the said program aims to equip PDL with skills essential for their eventual reintegration into society, including entrepreneurship, literacy, craftsmanship, and interpersonal skills. Future plans include expanding the program to include courses in cooking, baking, cosmetology, tote bag making, canvass and T-shirt printing, welding, computer-aided drafting, sketching, and photoshop, among others.

Moreover, there’s the upcoming College Education Behind Bars (CEBB) initiative that seeks to forge partnerships with tertiary institutions, opening doors to higher education for incarcerated individuals.

PDL Ronald, aged 36, has completed his junior high school curriculum and intends to commence senior high school at the facility this October while awaiting resolution of his case. He expressed gratitude for having spent his time in jail productively and meaningfully by enrolling in ALS. “Before incarceration, I never had the opportunity to finish school due to poverty,” he said. He mentioned resorting to selling drugs to support his family instead of pursuing education.

JCI Obrique remarked, “Their diplomas symbolize resilience and determination, underscoring the importance of public support for PDL seeking redemption.”

Recently, Iligan City Jail-Male Dormitory launched the ‘Higayon 2.0’ campaign[1], aimed at promoting the facility’s dynamic rehabilitation and development programs.

‘Higayon,’ a Cebuano term meaning ‘chance,’ advocates for second chances for PDL, emphasizing rehabilitation over punishment and highlighting the critical role of support systems in societal reintegration.

‘Second chances’ in this context signify opportunities for those who have served time to rebuild their lives with dignity, hope, and positive change.