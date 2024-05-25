249 SHARES Share Tweet

Cagayan de Oro City – May 24, 2024. In a momentous event held on May 24, 2024, the Cagayan de Oro City Jail – Male Dormitory celebrated a significant achievement as Fifty (50) male Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDL) were honored with Certificates of Completion during the Graduation Ceremony in Install and Assemble Single Plumbing Unit. This ceremony was made possible through the collaborative efforts of the Cagayan de Oro (Bugo) School of Arts and Trades (COBSAT) in partnership with the FICCO Community Outreach Foundation Inc. (FCOF).

The ceremony was graced by the presence of esteemed guests and dignitaries, including JSSUPT GIL V INOPIA, JR., Assistant Regional Director for Administration BJMPRO-X, who attended alongside other BJMP personnel. Also in attendance were JSUPT WILLIAM T MANENGYAO, City Jail Warden, JCINSP DANILO D DELGADO, JR., Chief, Welfare and Development Section, MS DIANA DORIS D. EMPEYNADO, FICCO Board of Trustees, who served as the Guest of Honor and Speaker, DIR. MARIGOLD CHERIE R. GARRIDO, Misamis Oriental Provincial Director, TESDA Region-X, AUSTOLIO V. IGOT, Chief, Regional Operation Division, TESDA Region-X, DR. MIRAFLOR B. EMATA, Vocational School Administrator III, COBSAT, and ERNESTO A. OBSINA, FCOF Chairperson.

The event stands as a testament to the transformative power of education and collaboration in breaking barriers and building a more inclusive and empowered community. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the graduates and express our gratitude to all partners and supporters for their unwavering commitment to rehabilitation and social reintegration.