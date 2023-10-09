Groundbreaking of Romblon 1-ton capacity Ice Plant

194 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and the Local Government Unit of San Agustin jointly led the groundbreaking ceremony for a proposed 1-ton capacity Ice Plant at the Marine Fish Landing Center along Carmen Bay in San Agustin.

This facility is expected to be a game-changer for the local fishermen as this will serve as a reliable source of ice, enabling fishermen to preserve their catch effectively and ensure its quality.

This will also be the second government-funded ice plant project in Romblon, where fishing is one of the residents’ major occupation and source of income.