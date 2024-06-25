Groundbreaking project to strengthen climate resilience in Philippine agriculture

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Quezon City, Philippines – The Department of Agriculture (DA), the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST-PAGASA), and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) launched the “Adapting Philippine Agriculture to Climate Change” (APA) Project during a landmark inception workshop held from June 18 to19 at Citadines Roces Quezon City. This pivotal initiative marks a significant stride in improving farmers’ resilience in the face of mounting climate challenges.

Anchored on the success of the DA’s Adaptation and Mitigation Initiative in Agriculture (AMIA) Project, the APA project focuses on advancing climate-resilient agriculture (CRA) technologies and empowering farmers to develop sustainable enterprises in nine provinces across the country identified as climate hotspots. With a target of reaching 1.25 million farmers, the project aims to raise awareness on climate risks, enhance capacity for resilient agricultural practices, and facilitate access to vital financial resources.

“The AMIA villages, which serve as community-based resiliency building models, will now be scaled up under this project. Through financially and economically viable CRA projects, we can help maximize farmers’ incomes and improve their adaptive capacities,” said DA Undersecretary and Chief of Staff Atty. Alvin John Balagbag.

DOST-PAGASA Administrator Nathaniel Servando highlighted the project’s significance, saying, “The DOST-PAGASA strongly supports this initiative, emphasizing new agriculture is Climate Resilient Agriculture under one DA framework that is economically viable and environmentally sustainable.”

With a total fund of USD 39.2 million, including a USD 26.3 million grant from the Green Climate Fund – the largest agricultural grant in the Philippines to date – and USD 12.9 million in cofinancing from the DA and DOST-PAGASA, the APA project is poised to transform the Philippine agricultural landscape. The project will integrate technical support services including training, provision of production inputs, market access, and financing to improve food security, increase household incomes, and enhance resilience.

“By supporting our farmers, we are strengthening our agrifood system to withstand the impacts of climate change. Let us work together to ensure the success of this project,” said FAO Representative to the Philippines Lionel Dabbadie.

In a video message, Jong-Jin Kim, FAO Regional Representative for Asia and the Pacific, remarked, “With such huge targets and potential impact, I fervently hope that everyone maintains a good level of commitment and passion in implementing this project.” Approved in March 2023, this seven-year project aims to indirectly benefit over five million Filipinos living in climate-vulnerable areas by enhancing institutional capacities and information systems, facilitating widespread adoption of climate resilient agriculture.