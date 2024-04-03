Group hits MC taxi TWG for Grab double accreditation

249 SHARES Share Tweet

A network of digital advocates lambasted the motorcycle taxi technical working group for allowing the double accreditation for a Singaporean ride-hailing firm.

Digital Pinoys national campaigner Ronald Gustilo said that the motorcycle taxi technical working group gave undue advantage to Grab after it approved its second application to participate in the motorcycle taxi pilot study.

“There’s already Move It that’s owned and operated by Grab and now we have Grab Bike. We previously flagged their application to the TWG and to Congress as we see their approval to be detrimental to fair competition. It seems that despite the facts presented, the appeals of transport and advocacy groups have fallen to deaf ears”

LTFRB and MC taxi technical working group Chairperson Teofilo Guadiz III recently announced that they are allowing four new players to participate which includes Grab Bike. They were given 2,000 slots.

Gustilo also said that their group called for a moratorium on the motorcycle taxi pilot program but instead pushed for the expansion in other provincial and regional metropolitan areas.

“Adding more players and allocation without studying its effects could spell danger for the riders and the industry itself. If there is an oversupply of riders, they will end up just waiting for passengers for a longer period of time. Expanding to other metropolitan areas is what the TWG should have done.”

Gustilo added that the TWG should also hear out and address the concerns of other stakeholders and not just the whims of transport network companies.

“Not once have the LTFRB, LTO or anyone from the TWG addressed our concerns coursed through official communications. They have constantly shown disregard to our pleas and did not even acknowledge our letters. It seems that all they want to listen to are the companies. This should change.”

Reference: Ronald Gustilo, Digital Pinoys, National Campaigner