Group pushes LTFRB to implement order disallowing Grab bike

A network of digital advocates is pushing the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board to make true of its statement that Singaporean motorcycle taxi firm Grab Bike is not allowed to participate in the motorcycle taxi pilot program.

Digital Pinoys national campaigner Ronald Gustilo said that LTFRB should put a stop to Grab Bike’s aggressive recruitment of riders for its motorcycle taxi operation despite lacking the necessary approval from the technical working group.

“The LTFRB should be firm against Grab Bike’s recruitment process so that the applicants will be protected from their recruitment, which does not have any legal foundation as of today because they are yet to secure approval for their operation. Their recruitment jeopardizes the applicants which may think that they are applying for legitimate opportunities but in the end will only be wasting time and resources for a company that is not accredited to operate.”

Recently, LTFRB Chairperson Atty. Teofilo Guadiz III wrote a letter to the Lawyers for Commuters Safety and Protection after the group filed a complaint against Grab Bike’s operation despite not having any permit from the Technical Working Group of the Motorcycle Taxi Pilot Program. During a previous hearing of the Committee on Transportation in the House of Representatives, MC Taxi TWG Vice Chairperson and Land Transportation Office Chairperson Asec. Vigor Mendoza said that the TWG is cautious about approving Grab Bike’s application to participate in the pilot study as there are pending complaints and competition issues lodged against Grab Philippines after it acquired MC taxi firm Move It.

Gustilo reiterated that Grab Bike’s application should be junked unanimously, as having two entities for the Singaporean tech firm will cause disadvantages for other participants.

“Approving Grab Bike, or even allowing it to onboard riders, will not just create a competition issue and give Grab a huge advantage against other competitors. It also sends the wrong message that companies can operate despite not having any permission from the government. This is not how things should be done.”

Reference: Ronald Gustilo, Digital Pinoys, National Campaigner