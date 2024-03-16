Group warns public versus vacation scams

166 SHARES Share Tweet

As the summer break draws near, a network of digital advocates warned the public against vacation scams proliferating online.

Digital Pinoys national campaigner Ronald Gustilo said that the public should remain vigilant against shady vacation packages posted online.

“The public should be wary of these scams as the scammers are usually more active during vacation periods. Availers should scrutinize those who they are dealing with and we are asking vacation package providers, travel and tour services, accommodation management and other related service providers for patience when dealing with inquiries.”

According to Gustilo, the most common modus is the cheap travel packages that are priced way too low to entice would be victims. Scammers usually imitate legitimate travel agencies, accommodation: and transportation services.

“If the price is too low, chances are its a scam. Many victims usually fall for this ploy because the offer is so good, it’s really hard to let it pass. Consumers should always ensure that the person they are transacting with are legitimate entities that has the necessary permits from the Department of Tourism, Department of Trade and Industry and other regulatory agencies.”

Gustilo also urged the public to rely on legitimate booking platforms and travel agencies and to immediately report to authorities if they have been victimized by scammers.

“Sticking to online booking platforms will at least give consumers the peace of mind that if anything is not as advertised, there will be a fair chance of refunding your payment. But if ever anyone falls victim to a scam, its important to report to the authorities as it will put weight on the case against the scammers. This will enable authorities to run after the scammers and hopefully put an end to their scamming spree.”

Reference: Ronald Gustilo, Digital Pinoys, National Campaigner