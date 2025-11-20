Home>News>Provincial>Growing Hope behind Bars: Iligan City Jail’s Green Eco Hub
Growing Hope behind Bars: Iligan City Jail’s Green Eco Hub

ILIGAN CITY, Philippines — The Iligan City Jail–Male Dormitory (ICJMD) has launched a Green Ecohub in partnership with the Mindanao State University–Iligan Institute of Technology (MSU-IIT), turning detention walls into grounds for sustainable urban agriculture.

Part of Phase II of the Behind the Bars Project, the initiative integrates hydroponics, organic composting, and waste management to promote rehabilitation, self-sufficiency, and environmental awareness among Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs).

ICJMD Warden JCINSP CARMELO A CORSAME said the project demonstrates that rehabilitation can be green. “Our PDLs are not only growing vegetables; they are growing second chances,” he noted.

ICJMD Green Ecohub

“The Green Eco Hub is a symbol of hope and renewal. For our female PDL, tending to plants means tending to their future. Through this initiative, they learn skills, embrace sustainability, and discover that growth is possible even in confinement. Together, we cultivate resilience, dignity, and second chances,” added JINSP KRIZZA JANE C BERMUDO, Warden of Iligan City Jail–Female Dormitory.

The program aims to enhance food security within Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) facilities, provide livelihood and technical training to PDL, and strengthen academic-community partnerships.

“MSU-IIT contributes technical expertise, research, and training, while BJMP provides greenhouse facilities, operational support, and ensures continuity of the ecohub,” said Prof. Karl C. Ondoy, Project Team Leader from MSU-IIT.

ICJMD Green Ecohub

The project’s vision is to establish a sustainable, replicable, and self-sufficient agriculture hub within BJMP Iligan City, while its mission is to integrate green technologies and rehabilitation programs through strong institutional collaboration.

Closing the launch, Dr. Rosario Reserva, Director of MSU-IIT’s WE CARE Program, emphasized the broader impact: “Green Eco Hub: Greening Second Chances—Empowering lives, cultivating change, and nurturing sustainability through partnership and innovation.

