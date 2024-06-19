Guo seeks clarification re Charges vs her

194 SHARES Share Tweet

BAMBAN, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo has submitted a ‘clarification letter’ to Philippine Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) Chairman and Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin.

The letter was forwarded to the Mabini Hall in Malacanang by Guo’s legal counsels Atty.Yvette Gianan and Lorelei Santos.

In the said letter, Guo called on the PAOCC to conduct a fair investigation regarding the allegations against her.

She also maintained innocence on the accusations being levelled against her.

According to Guo, there is no basis for her alleged involvement in the cases being attributed to her such as money laundering, human trafficking, kidnapping and others, all in relation to POGO operations.