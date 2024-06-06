Guo’s lawyers seek lifting of Mayor’s suspension

Guo's lawyers file motion for reconsideration and for the lifting of her preventive suspension

THE lawyers of embattled Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo are seeking the lifting of the preventive suspension imposed on her.

Lawyers Stephen David, Nicole Jamilla and Lorelei Santos went to the Office of the Ombudsman to file in behalf of Guo an Urgent Motion for Reconsideration and an Urgent Motion to Lift Preventive Suspension.

The inquiry on Guo continues as she also continues to deny the charges being levelled against her.

David said the preventive suspension was unexpected.

The Office of the Ombudsman on Monday issued a six-month preventive suspension against Guo and two other municipal officials after a complaint was filed by the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

The suspension stemmed from the issuance of business permit to Hongsheng Gaming Technology Inc. Guo’s lawyers said there is nothing wrong with the issuance of the said permit.