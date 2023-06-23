Habitat Philippines, Cargill break ground for a digital classroom and library in Batangas province

388 SHARES Share Tweet

Continuing to provide communities with access to services and infrastructure, Habitat for Humanity Philippines, in partnership with Cargill and C-Joy, the company’s joint venture with Jollibee Foods Corporation, breaks ground for a two-story digital classroom and library in Santa Teresita Elementary School, Santo Tomas, Batangas province.

Held last June 19, 2023, the groundbreaking ceremony participated by Mardi Mapa-Suplido of Habitat for Humanity Philippines, Jennifer Sabianan of Cargill, Mija Darlene of C-Joy, teacher-in-charge Eric De Luna of Santa Teresita, Dr. Olive Deocariza of Department of Education Batangas, Barangay Captain Marlon Castillo of Santa Teresita, and Vice Mayor Catherine Jaurigue-Perez of Santo Tomas City marked the start of a multi-stakeholder collaboration toward community development and better education.

“This tripartite partnership among Cargill, its C-Joy Business, and Santa Teresita Elementary School, through the initiative of the Barangay, and Habitat Philippines is part of Habitat’s Resilient, Inclusive, Sustainable, and Empowered (RISE) Communities Program. This integrated, holistic, and community-led approach focuses on building houses and essential community infrastructures. The school infrastructure demonstrates the commitment of all partners to quality education through digital inclusion,” said Mardi Mapa-Suplido, Chief Executive Officer of Habitat Philippines. Read more.