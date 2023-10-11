Hacienda Luisita farmers celebrates liberty from the MAOIST group

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Camp Aquino, Tarlac City – A renewed sense of freedom and hope to the members of the Malayang Magbubukid ng Hacienda Luisita (MALAYA) as they marked their 5th year anniversary on October 10, 2023, in Barangay Balete, Tarlac City.

The Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM) Armed Forces of the Philippines and members of the Regional Task Force in Ending Local Communist Armed Conflict (RTFELCAC3) attended the simple program, which highlighted the cooperation and unity of all MALAYA members that led to the organization’s fifth anniversary.

In October 2019, the leftist group Alyansa ng Manggagawang Bukid sa Asyenda Luisita (AMBALA) withdrew support for the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) and organized a new organization called Malayang Magbubukid sa Hacienda Luisita (MALAYA), reflecting their literal freedom from the hands and influence of the CTG.

With the concerted efforts of the NOLCOM, RTF-ELCAC3, and the strong determination of the farmers, MALAYA became a registered cooperative with the Securities and Exchange Commission and was able to establish their MALAYA Agricultural Cooperative, in addition to receiving various interventions and support from the different government agencies.

On the occasion of their fifth anniversary, the farmer’s organization expressed gratitude to all those who have assisted them on their path to peace.

“Limang taon kaming pinaglingkuran ng gobyerno, sinuportahan kami para sa problema ng pagsasaka. Dahil sa tagumpay ng aming pagbabalik-loob ay nakikita na namin ang suporta ng gobyerno at ayaw na naming sa makakaliwang grupo,” expressed Florida “Ka Pong” Sibayan, Chairman of MALAYA.

Mr. Renato Mendoza, Secretary of MALAYA, went on by calling on the remaining members of AMBALA to return to the government and join the MALAYA.

“Dapat ay makilahok na sila sa legal na organizasyon katulad ng MALAYA, dahil napakaganda ang layunin ng gobyerno para sa aming mga magsasaka lalong lalo na dito sa Hacienda Luisita” he said.

Meanwhile, the NOLCOM congratulated the MALAYA on their success and pledged their continued assistance, highlighting the importance of this organization in raising awareness among farmers about the deceptive recruitment of the CTG and their role in defeating it.

At the end of the program, the NOLCOM distributed food packages to the members of MALAYA as a gift on their fifth anniversary.