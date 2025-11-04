Hamza Kooheji Aims To Complete His Redemption Arc At Home

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Hamza Kooheji has long been the heartbeat of Bahraini mixed martial arts — the athlete who carried the nation’s banner when the sport was still finding its feet in the region.

Yet for all the history he’s made, one accolade has continued to slip through his grasp — a World Championship.

On Friday, November 7, inside Khalifa Sports City in Isa Town, the 32-year-old finally has the chance to seize that elusive glory.

The hometown hero will challenge reigning BRAVE CF Bantamweight World Champion Borislav Nikolić in the main event of BRAVE 100, a landmark night for both Kooheji and the promotion he helped build from the ground up.

For “The Pride of Bahrain,” this is more than just another title fight — it’s the culmination of a lifelong pursuit.

“Winning the World Title wouldn’t just be a personal achievement,” Kooheji expressed. “It would represent every Bahraini who has supported me, every young fighter who dares to dream big, and every person who believes that hard work and faith can take you anywhere.”

Since making his professional debut in 2012, Kooheji has been a cornerstone of the Bahraini MMA movement, symbolizing its resilience, growth, and ambition.

When BRAVE Combat Federation was born in 2016, he was there from the very beginning — one of its most consistent warriors and a living embodiment of the organization’s rise to global prominence.

Across 11 appearances under the BRAVE CF banner, Kooheji has notched nine victories, cementing his status as one of its most successful and beloved athletes.

But for all the wins, one night continues to linger in his memory — BRAVE CF 57 in March 2022, when he came within a split decision of claiming the vacant bantamweight crown against Brad Katona.

“That first title fight taught me everything I needed to know about who I am as a fighter,” Kooheji recalled.

“Redemption is what drives me now. To get another shot at the title — to finish the story the right way — means everything. This is my time to complete the journey.”

In a poetic twist of fate, Kooheji’s road to redemption leads him back to the very same venue where his dream first slipped away.

Khalifa Sports City will once again serve as the stage, but this time, the stakes are higher — and the script is his to rewrite.

“I’ve carried that night with me every day since,” he admitted. “Now, I have the chance to erase that memory and replace it with something beautiful.

“To win the World Title in Bahrain, in front of my people, would be the perfect ending to this chapter of my life.”

Stay Connected with BRAVE Combat Federation

We invite you to explore, engage, and experience the world of BRAVE CF

Official Website: www.bravecf.com

BRAVE CF TV: Download on Android & iOS or watch.bravecftv.com/

Connect with Our Global Community

Instagram: www.instagram.com/bravemmaf

Facebook: www.facebook.com/bravemmaf

YouTube: www.youtube.com/bravemmaf

Twitter: www.twitter.com/bravemmaf

TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@bravemmaf

Exclusive Insights and Professional Access

Newsletter: bravecf.com/newsletter

Media Accreditation: bravecf.com/media-accreditation

ABOUT BRAVE COMBAT FEDERATION

BRAVE Combat Federation, founded in 2016, is the fastest-growing MMA organization globally, dedicated to transforming mixed martial arts from an event-driven business into a comprehensive sports ecosystem. With a vision to provide fighters worldwide a platform to showcase their talents, BRAVE CF has hosted 100+ events across a record-breaking 38 countries.

The organization boasts the world’s largest MMA development program, featuring over 900 fighters from 90+ nations, supporting athletes from grassroots to professional stardom. BRAVE CF actively supports efforts for SportsAccord recognition and potential Olympic inclusion of MMA.