Hamza Kooheji Challenges Borislav Nikolić For Bantamweight World Title In BRAVE 100 Headliner

Manama, Bahrain: BRAVE Combat Federation™ (BRAVE CF), the world’s fastest-growing and most global mixed martial arts organization, has announced that reigning BRAVE CF Bantamweight World Champion Borislav Nikolić of Serbia will put his crown on the line against No. 2-ranked contender and Bahraini icon Hamza Kooheji in the main event of BRAVE 100, set for Friday, November 7, at Khalifa Sports City in Isa Town, Bahrain.

Borsilav Nikolić, BRAVE CF Bantamweight MMA World Champion, stated:

“This is a very special moment for me. To defend my World Title at such a historic milestone for BRAVE CF is an honor. I know I’m going into enemy territory to face a national hero, but that only motivates me more. I’m ready to put on a fight worthy of BRAVE 100.”

Hamza Kooheji, No. 2-ranked Bantamweight Contender, stated:

“I’ve been here since day one of BRAVE CF, and to now headline BRAVE 100 with a shot at the World Title is truly a dream come true. I’ve been waiting for this moment, and to do it in Bahrain, in front of my people, makes it even more special. This is my time.”

Nikolić, 32, is at the peak of a remarkable career resurgence, finding his rhythm after a rocky start to his BRAVE CF stint. The Serbian standout is riding a three-bout win streak, improving his professional slate to 13-2 with a 93-percent finishing rate.

His crowning achievement came at BRAVE CF 96 this past June when he silenced critics and stunned the world by submitting Nicholas Hwende in the first round with a ninja choke, claiming the bantamweight throne in front of his home fans.

Now, as he gears up for his first World Title defense, Nikolić will once again step into hostile territory against a man celebrated as “The Face of Bahraini MMA.”

For Kooheji, the headliner of BRAVE CF’s centennial extravaganza marks the culmination of a journey that began at the very start of the organization. A pioneer of BRAVE CF, the Bahraini legend has stepped inside the cage 11 times under the promotion’s banner, winning nine of those assignments.

Kooheji already tasted a World Title opportunity in 2022 but fell short. With the eyes of the world on Bahrain for this historic card, he has the chance to write the perfect script and finally capture the ultimate prize in front of his countrymen.

The stage is set for an unforgettable night of action as Nikolić looks to solidify his reign against one of BRAVE CF’s most beloved figures. With history on the line and national pride at stake, BRAVE 100 promises to be an event that defines an era.

