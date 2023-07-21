HANDA PILIPINAS is coming back this July!

194 SHARES Share Tweet

HANDA PILIPINAS: Innovations in Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) Exposition is an annual event conducted by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST). This year, we are bringing HANDA Pilipinas around the country! Its first of three legs, HANDA PILIPINAS Luzon Leg 2023 will be conducted on July 27-29 at the World Trade Center, Pasay City, coinciding with the celebration of the National Resilience Month observed annually every July.

HANDA na ba ang Luzon?

With the theme Risk Reduction in Megacities, this three-day exposition is aimed at raising public awareness and adoption of available DOST-developed technological innovations related to risk reduction and management, specifically developed for disaster preparedness, response, rehabilitation, and recovery.

Parallel sessions will also be conducted alongside the exhibits. There will be a discussion on the threats of natural hazards to mega cities in Luzon during a forum on Mega Cities at Risk. Simultaneously, a reverse pitching activity will be conducted to inform the science community on the latest emerging needs of the local government units when it comes to DRRM, and form possible collaborative needs-based projects to address these gaps.

Know DOST-developed technologies during our DRRM TechXpo and discover how these can be used in your communities! We have also invited scientists and experts to AGHAMmoba: Debunking Myths and Miconceptions from Disaster Movies!

Learn about the MAGHANDA module which includes warning messages, applications and innovations for appropriate disaster preparedness. Researchers will also share their policy-driven research outputs during our DRRM Policy Forum seeking to provide inputs to policymakers and LGUs.

Tara Na’t Mag-HANDA!

Expected participants of this expo will be the local government units, national and regional government agencies, regional disaster risk reduction and management councils, volunteer organizations, non-governmental organizations, academe, and private sectors in Luzon. The event is free of charge and is open to the public.

Join us and know how technological innovations can prepare us better when hazards come our way!

For more information and updates, follow DOST-NCR’s official website https://ncr.dost.gov.ph or Facebook page facebook.com/dost.ncr