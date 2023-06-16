Heads up PAL passengers! Here’s How You Can Score Great Deals at Duty Free

388 SHARES Share Tweet

[Manila, 16 June 2023] Jet-setters and shopaholics, rejoice! Philippine Airlines (PAL) has teamed up with Duty Free Philippines (DFPC) to bring an exciting new promo for PAL arriving international passengers. With “Fly, Shop, Save,” travelers can enjoy big discounts from May 30 to December 31, 2023, at select Duty Free locations.

By presenting their PAL boarding pass, passengers can unlock a world of savings from a wide range of products available at Duty Free shops at NAIA Terminals and other outlets in Metro Manila.

Upon arrival, international passengers can avail up to a 5% discount on Duty Free outlets located inside NAIA Terminal 1.

But it doesn’t end there — within the first 48 hours upon arrival, PAL passengers can enjoy an even bigger discount of 10% at the Duty Free outlets located in Fiesta Mall, Ninoy Aquino Avenue, Parañaque, or the main outlet at Luxxe Building, Pacific Drive, Pasay.

As a special treat to Overseas Filipino Workers, PAL is extending these discounts up to 15 days from their arrival. An even longer period is extended to Senior citizens, who have a whole year to revel in these discounts and make the most of their travels.

“This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing an exceptional journey for our passengers. We want our passengers to enjoy exclusive discounts at Duty Free and make their time in the Philippines truly memorable,” said Capt. Stanley Ng, PAL’s President and Chief Operating Officer.

Vicente Angala, DFPC’s Chief Operating Officer, echoes the excitement, adding, “Through this strategic partnership, we’re not only offering incredible benefits to international travelers but also strengthening both our companies and contributing to the growth of the country’s vibrant tourism industry.”

To ensure a seamless redemption process, PAL passengers must present their boarding pass upon registration at FiestaMall, Luxe Duty-Free stores, or during payment at the NAIA arrival stores.

PAL passengers can get discounts on confectionery, chocolates, fashion items, perfumes, cosmetics, Lacoste items, and fine jewelry in all Duty Free stores. Liquor and wine discounts are available at the Fiesta Mall and Luxe branches only.

Take advantage of the Fly, Shop, Save promo and make your travel experience with PAL even more memorable.

For more information about the Fly, Shop, Save promo and other exciting offers, visit philippineairlines.com/promo-offers/DutyFree