Health card for PCG personnel being sought by Sen. Erwin Tulfo

305 SHARES Share Tweet

IN recognition of their gallantry and sacrifice for the country, particularly those assigned to safeguard the West Philippine Sea (WPS), Senator Erwin Tulfo is calling for the provision of health insurance through a health card for Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) personnel.

The Senator made the recommendation during the Senate plenary deliberations of the 2026 PCG budget, pointing out the need for upscaled medical benefits for PCG personnel while awaiting the completion of the Philippine Coast Guard General Hospital, which is expected to be completed by 2028 to serve personnel and their dependents.

“Three years pa pala bago matapos ang hospital nila, dapat mabigyan po itong mga Coast Guard personnel natin ng parang health card para naman po may peace of mind yung mga sundalo po natin habang nandoon naka-deploy sa West Philippine Sea,” said the Senator.

“‘Pag nagkasakit po ang ating Coast Guard, meron po bang mga medical benefits, coverages, ang ating mga tauhan? “Mahirap po ’yun. Nasa karagatan ka, tatawag si misis mo, magte-text na ‘si bunso, may sakit’—anong gagawin ko? Medyo madi-distract ako,” added Tulfo, who also serves as Auxiliary Commodore of the PCG.

It was learned that Senator JV Ejercito, sponsor of the agency’s budget, revealed that PCG personnel are currently covered only by the state insurer, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, since they are still waiting for the completion of the said PCG General Hospital.

PCG requested a budget for its Emergency Medical Fund for 2026 but this was rejected by the Department of Budget and Management and was not included in the National Expenditure Program submitted to Congress.

“They’re working out there in the West Philippine Sea, binabangga-bangga yung kanilang mga barko. Baka madisgrasya pa. This is a serious matter. Kailangan po siguro talagang gawan natin ng paraan na mabigyan ng medical coverage ang every Coast Guard personnel,” Tulfo lamented.

Even during his stint as a member of the House of Representatives, Tulfo has been advocating for the modernization of the country’s Coast Guard, especially with the ongoing tension due to the WPS dispute.

Just recently, Tulfo was also recognized for his commitment and support to its Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response efforts by the PCG Auxiliary.