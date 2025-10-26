Heightened alert status for Undas 2025, announced by CAAP

249 SHARES Share Tweet

A heightened alert status will be implemented across all airports nationwide in anticipation of the expected surge in passengers during Undas 2025.

According to Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) Director General Retired Lt. Gen. Raul Del Rosario, the initiative supports the directives of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and Acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez to uphold passenger safety and maintain efficient airport operations during the implementation of Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) Oplan Biyaheng Ayos: Undas 2025, from October 30 to November 4, 2025.

“We have directed all Area Managers to prepare for and strictly implement the necessary safety and security measures during the expected passenger surge this Undas, to ensure smooth operations and passenger convenience,” Del Rosario said.

It was learned from CAAP spokesperson Eric Apolonio that Malasakit Help Desks have been designated at all airports to assist travelers with their concerns.

In addition, security personnel will remain on heightened alert to maintain order and ensure passenger safety, while medical teams will be on standby to provide immediate assistance in case of emergencies, he said.

Apolonio added that CAAP is also coordinating with local authorities, including the PNP-Aviation Security Unit (AVSEU), Office of Transportation Security (OTS), Department of Tourism (DOT), Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) and airlines to ensure the efficient processing of passengers, especially at check-in counters.

CAAP, Apolonio added, is expecting at least 5.8 million passengers this year, a 7–10 percent increase compared to the 4.8 million passengers recorded in 2024, traveling from October to November.

“The CAAP wishes to remind passengers that preparedness, awareness and adherence to safety guidelines are essential for a safe and hassle-free travel experience,” he added.