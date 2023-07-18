499 SHARES Share Tweet

Mayor Honey Lacuna enjoined the support of all city officials, employes and residents so that Manila will be able to maintain the recognition it received from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR)-Environmental Management Bureau as the city with the ‘Best Practices on Ecological Solid Waste Management.’

“May direktang ugnayan ang tao sa kapaligiran kaya’t napakahalaga rin ng ating gampanin na kalingain ang kalikasan,” she stressed.

The recognition given by the DENR, she said, was immediately followedby the opening of the Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) which may be found at the Manila Zoo.

“Layunin nito (MRF) na palakasin ang pangkalahatang paglinis ng dumi ng lungsod sa pamamagitan ng pagpo-proseso ng mga ‘recyclable’ at ‘biodegradable’ na basura,” Lacuna explained.

Despite the numerous challenges being faced by the city in its cleanup efforts, the mayor said that the city of Manila succeeded in clinching the recognition as being highly- compliant when it comes to the “Manila Bay Clean-up, Rehabilitation and Preservation.”

This, she said, is a direct result of the daily cleanup efforts being carried out by and deployment of the BASECO Beach Warriors, Estero Rangers and Team Mandaragat of the city government which all fall under the department of public services headed by Kayle Nicole Amurao.

Lacuna went on to say that the local government’s focus is not only on keeping the entire city of Manila clean, but also ridding it of bad elements, especially those who are involved in illegal drugs.

The effort, she said, is done through enhanced police visibility in all strategic locations within the city.

Complementing this is the effective use of the facilities of the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) under its Director Arnel Angeles, particularly of the MDRRMO Command Center, in monitoring activities taking place in different areas within Manila, the mayor added.

“Pagpapahalaga sa kalikasan, kalinisan, kapayapaan at kaayusan ang susi sa patuloy na pag-unlad ng isang bayan,” Lacuna stressed.