Highlighting Academic Achievements at Cagayan de Oro City Jail’s ALS Graduation Ceremony 2024

Cagayan de Oro City – Alternative Learning System (ALS) Graduation and Completion Exercises celebrate the academic accomplishments of learners in the S.Y. 2023-2024. The event, which took place on May 31, 2024, recognized the hard work and dedication of learners from the Elementary, Junior High School, and Senior High School levels in the ALS program.

The ceremony was attended by esteemed guests, including JCSUPT CESAR M LANGAWIN- Regional Director of the Jail Bureau; JSSUPT GIL V INOPIA, JR- ARD for Administration; JSUPT WILLIAM T MANENGYAO,DPA-City Jail Warden, CDOCJ-MD; JSUPT SAMUEL E PALIONAY,JR- ARD for Operations/RCDS; JINSP LYN M BERNIL- City Jail Warden, CDOCJ-FD; HON. SUZETTE M. DABA- Chairman, Committee on Education; Dr. Roy Angelo E. Gazo- Schools Division Superintendent; Dr. January Gay T. Valenzona-Education Program Specialist II for ALS; Ms. Richel P. Dahay- Head, City Scholarships Office; ALS Teachers, and Guests from DEPED Region-X.

The event, held at CDOCJ-MD, was attended by a total of 73 male Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDL) who made significant achievements in their education through the ALS program. These individuals completed their education in the ALS system, overcoming various challenges and obstacles.

The theme for the graduation and completion exercises was “Kabataang Pilipino Para Sa Matatag na Kinabukasan ng Bagong Pilipinas,” reflecting the importance of empowering Filipino youth for a brighter future.

The ceremony not only acknowledged the accomplishments of the ALS learners but also served as a testament to the value of education in rehabilitation and reintegration efforts. It highlighted the commitment of the Jail Bureau and DepEd to provide equal educational opportunities for all learners, regardless of their circumstances.

The Alternative Learning System Graduation and Completion Exercises for S.Y. 2023-2024 showcased the resilience and determination of ALS learners and celebrated the transformative power of education.

A collaborative approach to HIV testing and counseling in Cagayan de Oro City Jail-Male Dormintory

Cagayan de Oro City – Protect’s Field Staff of Sustained Health Initiatives of the Philippines (SHIP) Inc. teams up with the City Health Office of Cagayan de Oro City for a progressive collaboration. Over the span of three days, from May 29 to May 31, a total of 280 Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDL) from Cagayan de Oro City Jail-Male Dormitory underwent counseling and testing for HIV. Led by the dedicated Field Staff, Ms. Rasie Jean Dacoco, Regional Project Officer; Mr. Raffy Ardemil, Case Manager; and Mr. Bonn Kenneth F. Zafra, Case Manager, along with the assistance of Peer Navigators Mr. James De La Cerna, Ms. Mirasol Quiamco, Mr. Jhon Reymon De La Torre, and Mr. Marvin Dave Daba, this initiative aimed to raise awareness, improve medical care, and reduce the impact of HIV/AIDS on individuals and the entire jail community.

The counseling and testing were conducted under the guidance of duty Jail Nurses, supervised by Chief, Health Section, JINSP CORDELLA D SUMBISE, and with the full support and leadership of City Jail Warden, JSUPT WILLIAM T MANENGYAO, DPA. This crucial program emphasizes the significance of early detection of HIV, which can lead to better treatment outcomes and lower transmission rates, ultimately promoting the health and well-being of both the individuals tested and the jail community as a whole.

The collaboration between Protect’s Field Staff and the City Health Office of Cagayan de Oro City marks a significant step forward in addressing the impact of HIV/AIDS in correctional facilities. By providing counseling and testing services to the PDL, this initiative aims to enhance the quality of medical care and reduce the morbidity and mortality associated with HIV/AIDS. The commitment and dedication of all parties involved underscore the importance of comprehensive healthcare services for vulnerable populations, and we look forward to continuing this vital work in the future.