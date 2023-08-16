Hijos Del Nazareno to charge Pura Luka Vega

222 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Hijos Del Nazareno, composed of Catholic devotees to the Black Nazarene of Quiapo Church, announced that they are slated to file charges against drag artist Amadeus Fernando Pagente,alyas “Pura Luka Vega”, on August 17, 2023.

The group siad that they will be filing charges for violation of the Revised Penal Code, Article 201 (2)(b)(3) and 201(2)(3)(5), in relation to Section 6, Republic Act No. 10175 (Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012) at the Manila Prosecutors’ Office.

The group said they were deeply offended by what they described as “imoral at pambabastos sa Diyos na ginawa ni Pura Luka Vega.”

It was learned that the decision to file a case was reached following a meeting among the members of the central group.

“Karapat-dapat sampahan ng kaso si Pagente, matapos na nasaksihan ng publiko ang kanyang kontrobersyal na video ng pagtatanghal ng “Ama Namin” na may mabilis a tempo habang ginagaya ang mukha at bihis ng Panginoong Hesukristo, partikular na ang Poong Nazareno,” they said.

The act, they noted, had been performed by Pagente many times on social media including on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Youtube and made headlines on television, radio and online.

“Hindi to magandang halimbawa sa mga mamamayan lalo na sa kabataan, kaya nararapat lamang na dalhin sa korte ang mga pagkakamali at kalapastanganan ni Pagente,” the group said in a statement released to the media.