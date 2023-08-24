Historic DOST Visit to MSU-IIT Signals a Bright Horizon for Scientific Advancement

332 SHARES Share Tweet

ILIGAN CITY – At the intersection of innovation and sustainability, the Mindanao State University – Iligan Institute of Technology (MSU-IIT) welcomed a delegation of key officials from the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) in a significant visit that signals a robust future for Philippine scientific research.

Leading the delegation was the emblematic figure of the Undersecretary for Regional Operations, Usec. Sancho A. Mabborang. Accompanying him were Region X DOST Director Romela N. Ratilla, ARD for Technical Operations Virgilio M. Fuertes an ensemble of DOST’s brightest, all unified in their mission to evaluate and champion projects that blend cutting-edge science with practical applications for society.

The journey took them through various centers of excellence, each an epitome of how MSU-IIT is reshaping the research paradigm in the country.

At the Center for Sustainable Polymers (CSP), innovations were not merely about new products but solutions that echo the ethos of a sustainable future. With funding from DOST-NICER, CSP has birthed breakthroughs from renewable sources like coconut oil and fish skin. These are not just sustainable alternatives but also set new commercial and industrial standards, representing a balance between human needs and environmental conservation.

The Center for Integrated Circuit and Devices Research (CIDR) offered a glimpse into the technological future. Their research outputs from the Microelectronics Laboratory bore testimony to the university’s commitment to be at the forefront of the electronic and digital revolution. MSU-IIT, with support from DOST, is not just keeping pace with global advancements but is actively contributing to this dynamic domain.

Not far behind, the Sustainable Resource Engineering Research on Construction and Technology (SuRER CT) Center showcased how construction technology is evolving. Their efforts hinted at an impending shift in the way we construct our habitats, emphasizing resilience, sustainability, and environmental harmony.

However, beyond the tangible products and innovations, the visit represented something more profound. It was a celebration of the symbiotic relationship between an academic institution and a governmental body. This relationship, based on mutual trust and shared visions, is pivotal in bridging the gap between research and its real-world applications.

In his remarks, Usec. Mabborang emphasized, “Our visit today is not just to assess but to appreciate. We’re here to witness firsthand the brilliance of our researchers and the potential of their endeavors to change lives.”

The day’s event was more than an inspection; it was an affirmation. An affirmation that DOST’s investments in MSU-IIT are fostering innovations that resonate with societal needs. And as the delegation departed the university grounds, they left behind a renewed sense of purpose and an unmistakable message: the future of Philippine science and technology is luminous. (Dr. Arnold C. Alguno, Balik Scientist, MSU-IIT)