Holdupper victimizing minors nabbed in Manila

OPERATIVES from the Manila Police District – Police Station 10 arrested a bicycle-riding holdupper after his two victims, both minors, sought help right after the crime took place in broad daylight along the P. Quirino Extension fronting the A. Roxas High School in Paco, Manila.

Recovered from suspect Billy Boy Pilizan, 28, of #1761 Int. 13 Acacia St., Kahilum I, Barangay 871, Paco, Manila, were two IPhones that belonged to the two 15-year-old victims, also of Paco, Manila.

A probe by authorities showed that the incident took place at 6:15 a.m. while the victims were walking in the said area.

The suspect was said to be aboard a bicycle when he approached the victims and pretended to be asking for direction.

Before the victims could answer, the suspect drew a knife and said: “P…INA NYO , BIGAY NIYO SAKIN CELLPHONE NIYO KUNDI PAPATAYIN KO KAYO.”

Out of fear, the victims immediately handed over their cellphones to the suspect who then fled toward the direction of Penafrancia Street in Paco, Manila.

The victims then sought the help of patrolling policemen who chased the suspect until he was arrested.

A case of robbery-holdup has been filed against the suspect before the Manila Prosecutor’s Office.