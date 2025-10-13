Home>News>Metro>Holdupper victimizing minors nabbed in Manila
Metro

Holdupper victimizing minors nabbed in Manila

Itchie G. Cabayan3
MPD Logo

OPERATIVES from the Manila Police District – Police Station 10 arrested a bicycle-riding holdupper after his two victims, both minors, sought help right after the crime took place in broad daylight along the P. Quirino Extension fronting the A. Roxas High School in Paco, Manila.

Recovered from suspect Billy Boy Pilizan, 28, of #1761 Int. 13 Acacia St., Kahilum I, Barangay 871, Paco, Manila, were two IPhones that belonged to the two 15-year-old victims, also of Paco, Manila.

A probe by authorities showed that the incident took place at 6:15 a.m. while the victims were walking in the said area.

The suspect was said to be aboard a bicycle when he approached the victims and pretended to be asking for direction.

Before the victims could answer, the suspect drew a knife and said: “P…INA NYO , BIGAY NIYO SAKIN CELLPHONE NIYO KUNDI PAPATAYIN KO KAYO.”

Out of fear, the victims immediately handed over their cellphones to the suspect who then fled toward the direction of Penafrancia Street in Paco, Manila.

The victims then sought the help of patrolling policemen who chased the suspect until he was arrested.

A case of robbery-holdup has been filed against the suspect before the Manila Prosecutor’s Office.

Itchie G. Cabayan
Itchie G. Cabayan
DIRECT HIT entertains comments, suggestions or complaints. Please have them emailed to [email protected] or text 0917-3132168.

Related Articles

2023 MTV EMAs
Entertainment

Paris is the host city for the 2023 MTV EMAs

Journal Online
MTV Music Awards Show will be live from Paris, France, on November 5th 2023 PARIS, LONDON, NEW YORK (May 11th,
ufo
Mysteries

E.T. online CIA’s declassified UFO documents are now online as ‘Black Vault’ reveals ‘mystery explosions’ and ‘contact with aliens’

VOCP
A TREASURE trove of CIA files about UFO sightings across the globe has been published online. The dossier is bursting
Motorsport Media Bathurst to open 2021
Motoring

Bathurst to open 2021 Radical Australia Cup season

Journal Online
2021 Radical Australia Cup 18 December, 2020 - After a challenging year that saw just a single round campaigned in
PACU Logo
Miscellaneous

Allegations on foreign Chinese students are false

Journal Online
The PHILIPPINE ASSOCIATION OF COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES (PACU), the largest organization of private colleges and universities in the country, with