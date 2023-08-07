Homecoming for Modern Day Heroes

139 SHARES Share Tweet

The Manila Electric Company (Meralco) welcomed home on Saturday, August 5, 2023, its 44-man contingent, who helped restore electricity service in Ilocos Norte following the onslaught of Super Typhoon Egay (international name: Doksuri). The contingent, which includes 32 engineers and linecrew as well as representatives of the One Meralco Foundation (OMF), conducted clearing operations and power restoration activities in Ilocos Norte for a week to help families severely affected by the typhoon.

Meralco, through OMF, also donated more than 1,000 relief packs to provide immediate and necessary relief to families in the devastated areas. True to its commitment to keep the lights on, Meralco continues to coordinate with local government units in and outside its franchise area for assistance it can provide.