Honest airport taxi driver turns over P30K cash

An airport accredited taxi driver who returned a lost wallet containing cash amounting to P30,000 and bank cards was commended by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines – General Santos International Airport (CAAP-GSIA).

Airport Manager Joel Gavina commended Anselmo Dutaro Rodemio for returning the cash owned by passenger Robert Cutamora Laurel, an overseas Filipino worker (OFW).

CAAP spokesman Eric Apolonio said that Laurel arrived at the said airport via Philippine Airlines flight PR 453 from Manila to General Santos last July 10, 2023 at around 11:30 a.m. and boarded a taxi driven by Rodemio going home.

Upon discovery of the wallet, Rodemio immediately drove back to where he transported Laurel in order to return the lost valuables.

Laurel expressed his gratitude to Rodemio and rewarded him with cash for his display of honesty. General Santos Airport Manager Gavina shared that the value of honesty is still indeed surfacing among airport workers, which include accredited airport taxi drivers.

Apolonio said the honest airport taxi driver is set to be given recognition during CAAP – General Santos Airport’s upcoming Monday flag raising ceremony, Apolonio said During the courtesy visit of Laurel and Rodemio at the office of General Santos Airport Manager, the former again expressed his appreciation to Mr. Rodemio, and gave him another cash reward.