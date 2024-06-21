Honest airport worker who returned US$18k cash found at NAIA 3 praised by GM Ines

Photo shows Cellero with the dollar bills inside the socks she turned over to the lost and found section.(JERRY S.TAN)

Photo shows Cellero with the dollar bills inside the socks she turned over to the lost and found section.(JERRY S.TAN)

416 SHARES Share Tweet

Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) general manager Eric Ines expressed pride that another airport worker, a lady building attendant, showed honesty in the performance of duties when she turned over US$18,000 in cash or the equivalent of about P1 million to airport authorities.

Ines said that Rosalinda Cellero, 41, of Dear John Services Incorporated, was on tour of duty early Thursday morning when she noticed a pair of white socks under one of the benches at the NAIA Terminal 3 south final security checkpoint.

Cellero immediately turned over the said items to the Lost and Found Section of the MIAA for proper disposition.

During a subsequent joint inventory, the pair of socks yielded bills in foreign currency.

The MIAA has completed a review of the CCTV footage to establish the circumstances behind the incident and at the same time obtain the identity of the owner.

Ines said the MIAA is still waiting for a claimant to come forward, saying the turnover can only happen if the claimant is able to sufficiently prove rightful ownership of the said items.

The money meanwhile, will be kept by the MIAA in a designated area intended for items of this kind.

“We are delighted to have individuals like Rosalinda who exemplify strength of character and righteousness in the face of tempting situations. Her action is a testament to the values we uphold in NAIA. Truly, there are angels in our midst,” said Ines.

It was learned that for the months of May and June, the MIAA has given 21 commendation certificates to airport workers who stay committed to the highest standards of integrity and honesty.

He said Cellero will be awarded in MIAA’s July flagraising ceremony where she will be given a certificate of commendation for her exemplary deed.