Honest CAAP employee at Cauayan Airport does it again

The lost and found wallet and its contents being returned to its owner. (JERRY S. TAN)

Alexander Nuñez, the maintenance section employee of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) Cauayan Airport who made headlines after being commend and acknowledged for his outstanding honesty and integrity when he returned money and valuables just last month, had done it again.

CAAP spokesman Eric Apolonio said that on August 13, at approximately 10:55 a.m., Nuñez discovered a peach-colored wallet atop a luggage cart at the airport’s vehicle parking area.

Nunez promptly turned over the discovered wallet to the Lost and Found Section of the Cauayan Airport’s CAAP Security and Intelligence Service (CSIS). Upon inspection of the wallet’s contents, it was discovered that it contains a substantial amount of P78,595 along with assorted US dollar notes.

It was not long after the discovery of the lost wallet when its owner, a certain Ms. de la Cruz, approached the CSIS Office in search of her misplaced wallet. After verification, the CSIS successfully returned the lost item to its owner on the same day.

Apolonio sid the recent event is not the first time Nuñez has displayed such remarkable integrity as he was previously recognized by the CAAP Management for his honesty when he returned another lost and found item back in July, adding that the consistent actions of Nunez reflect a pattern of behavior that goes above and beyond the call of duty, setting a shining example for his colleagues and the community at large.

“We salute Mr. Nuñez for his incredible acts of honesty! My hope is for his acts to inspire the rest of the CAAP community,” said Director General Captain Manuel Antonio Tamayo.

“The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines takes immense pride in employees like Mr. Alexander Nuñez, who uphold the principles of honesty and integrity that are essential to maintaining a strong and trustworthy aviation environment. It is through such individuals that CAAP continues to foster a culture of excellence and integrity,” Tamayo added.