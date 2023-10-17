Honest employee commended for returning bag containing P80K worth of cash and jewelry

360 SHARES Share Tweet

FOR returning a bag of cash and jewelries at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport, Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco commended an employee assigned at the BI border control and intelligence unit (BCIU).

“As government employees, we are expected to perform our duties with integrity and professionalism. We hope this serves as a good example to our personnel and remind them that the bureau is still made up with many good men and women who remain honest in their work,” the BI chief said.

Alcedo said the honest BCIU employee, identified as Lino Hijada, found that the bag contained Japanese yen which was later found to amount to P80,000 as well as pieces of jewelry and various gadgets.

He immediately reported the matter to the duty supervisor who coordinated with Air Asia ground staff and together, they located the owner and was able to return her belongings. The owner reportedly arrived from Japan and misplaced her bag after immigration proceedings.

Tansingco commended Hijada for serving as a good example of professionalism among BI employees.