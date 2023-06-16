Honest OTS personnel returns p29k cash left by foreign passengers at NAIA

OTS chief Aplasca announces that another honest OTS personnel. returned cash left by a foreign passenger at NAIA. (JERRY S. TAN)

Office for Transportation Security (OTS) Administrator Undersecretary Ma.O Aplasca said that returning left behind items to its rightful owner has become a staple for OTS Security Screening Officers, as he emphasized the value of honesty and integrity among OTS personnel.

He said that Security Screening Officer (SSO) Ivan Godwin Loraña of the OTS returned a wallet containing cards and cash amounting to 500 US dollars, and 61,000 Korean Won, with an estimated value of P29,000 on Thursday, 15 June 2023, to a passenger at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1.

The passenger was identified as Changkyu Park who was bound for Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

It was learned that the said wallet was inadvertently left by Park inside the tray after undergoing the usual security screening procedures. SSO Loraña immediately informed OTS checkpoint Supervisor SSO Jacel Marie Landicho who notified the paging section to call the attention of the owner.

“Honesty among OTS personnel at our airports has become a norm. Sana magtuluy-tuloy na, at wala ng gumawa ng hindi maganda na makaka-apekto sa imahe ng ating bansa at ng ating tourism industry.” Usec. Aplasca said.