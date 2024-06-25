499 SHARES Share Tweet

Mayor Honey Lacuna, joined by House Speaker Martin Romualdez and Congressman Irwin Tieng (5th district), jointly led the groundbreaking ceremony for the building of a Manila Cancer Center that will provide residents with free medical assistance.

Lacuna thanked Romualdez and Tieng for the project, saying there are countless residents stricken with the said illness who cannot afford the high costs of treatment.

It was learned that Tieng made representations with Romualdez for the funding of the said free cancer center, which Romualdez said is in line with the programs of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

She said that the cancer center is a first in the city and that it will provide much-needed services for those suffering from cancer at no cost to the patients.

Tieng cited the generosity of Lacuna when she decided to allot 2,000 square meters for the said center, using a prime location within the Ospital ng Maynila grounds located near the corner of Roxas Boulevard and Quirino Avenue.

The said center will be named after the late Gov. Benjamin ‘Kokoy’ Romualdez, father of Speaker Romualdez.

The OM is one of six public hospitals being run by the city government and providing free medical services for the residents of Manila.

The planned five-storey center, according to Lacuna, will have significant equipment needed by cancer patients like 38 beds, state-of-the-art medical technology including Spect Gamma Camera with Treadmill Machine and CT Scan and a Linear Accelerator which will provide patients with non-invasive radiation therapy.

Lacuna thanked Romualdez and Tieng for supporting her administration’s efforts to provide the widest range of free health services for those who cannot afford them.