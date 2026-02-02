How DSWD’s Project LAWA at BINHI helped Cagayan Valley turn hard lessons into bountiful harvest

416 SHARES Share Tweet

In 2024, disaster came not as a single blow but as a series of storms that battered the Philippines. One of the regions that took the hardest blow was Cagayan Valley (Region 2) — homes were destroyed, livelihoods washed away, and for some families, loved ones were lost forever.

The experience left a painful realization among residents: waiting for calamities to strike before acting was no longer an option.

By 2025, that realization turned into resolve. With the support of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), communities across Cagayan Valley began reshaping their future through Project LAWA (Local Adaptation to Water Access) and Project BINHI (Breaking Insufficiency through Nutritious Harvest for the Impoverished).

These initiatives did more than respond to hunger or immediate need, but it also planted the foundation for preparedness, resilience, and self-reliance.

Regional Director Lucia Suyu-Alan of DSWD’s Field Office (FO) 2 Cagayan Valley emphasized that disaster readiness goes beyond relief goods. For her, the true measure of preparedness lies in people’s capabilities.

“Ang mga proyekto po natin simula nitong 2025 ay nagbibigay po ng kongkretong hakbang tungo sa pagpapalakas ng disaster resilience,” Director Suyu-Alan said.

Across the provinces of Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, and Quirino, these “concrete steps” have already reached 7,550 beneficiaries. Farmers, parents, and community members—once among the most vulnerable during disasters—are now emerging as partners of the government in building local preparedness.

One of them is Charlito Erece of Sto. Niño, Cagayan. For him, Project LAWA and BINHI transformed daily survival into sustainability.

“Kaming mga member ng Project LAWA, hindi na kami bumibili ng ulam. Ang kagandahan dito, kaming mga miyembro ay kumukuha [na] ng mga binhi mula sa aming mga pananim. Simula noon, ang mga dati na hindi marunong magtanim ng gulay ay naturuan na,” Charlito shared.

In Aglipay town in Quirino, another partner-beneficiary, Marlon Ganigan, found that the most valuable harvest was not just livelihood, but unity.

“Nagkaroon po kami ng pagkakaisa. Naging maganda po yung aming samahan, tulong-tulong. Ang goal po talaga namin ay maging eco-tourism ito para lalong madagdagan ang aming kita,” Marlon narrated.

The impact of the projects extends beyond the fields. Harvested crops and fish not only support the income of beneficiaries but also supply DSWD’s supplementary feeding programs, helping address malnutrition among children. What grows from the soil nourishes both livelihoods and lives.

For the local government units (LGUs), the results are tangible. Evalyn Bacungay, Ilagan City Social Welfare and Development Officer, described Project LAWA and BINHI as transformative for the city.

“Ang Project LAWA at BINHI ay isa sa mga pinaka-magandang programa na dumating sa City of Ilagan. Nabigyan ng pagkakataon ang ating mga benepisyaryo na magkaroon ng dagdag sa kanilang kita,” Evalyn said.

While strengthening their farms and gardens, beneficiaries also received financial support through DSWD’s Cash-for-Work (CFW) and Cash-for-Training (CFT) programs, amounting to Php9,000. Modest for some, but life-changing for many families.

“Ang natanggap ko po ay pinang-suporta ko sa anak kong nag-aaral sa kolehiyo. Ginamit ko rin po ito para sa kanyang allowance, sa boarding, pati na pambili ng bigas namin. At ang natira ay pinambayad ko po sa kuryente,” said Josephine Agpoon, a beneficiary from Aglipay, Quirino.

Seeing their savings grow

“Mayroon na kaming naipon o napagbentahan na halagang Php12,000. Napagkasunduan namin [ng mga kapwa partner-beneficiaries] na ipagpatuloy pa itong proyekto para mas mapaganda pa at mas marami pa kaming aanihin pang dagdag sa aming ipon,” said Rodrigo Gelacio from Maddela, Quirino.

Under Project LAWA, 61 small pump reservoirs and one pump well were established providing water to 879,550 square meters of farmland. Project BINHI, meanwhile, has developed 67 communal gardens covering 415,489 square meters.

As of October 2025, these efforts have yielded 770,290 kilos of fresh produce, benefiting 15,333 families.

With the Department of Agriculture (DA) as a partner, beneficiaries now have direct access to markets through the Kadiwa ng Pangulo program, ensuring fair sales while providing affordable fresh produce to communities.

Gratitude flows both ways

DSWD’s FO Cagayan Valley Asst. Regional Director for Operations (ARDO) Franco Lopez expressed appreciation for everyone who made the programs successful.

“Kami po ay taos-pusong nagpapasalamat sa lahat ng katuwang, mga lokal na pamahalaan, mga partnered agencies at lahat ng mga benepisyaryo na naging bahagi ng matagumpay na programang ito. Sa ating pagtutulungan, matitiyak natin na walang maiiwan tungo sa mas matatag at masaganang kinabukasan,” ARDO Lopez said.

More than technical solutions, Project LAWA and BINHI embodies self-determination—a principle championed by DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian.

The DSWD chief’s commitment to strengthening communities against climate challenges through timely and strategic responses is reflected in the transformation unfolding across Cagayan Valley.

From the pain of past disasters, communities learned hard lessons. Today, those lessons are shaping a future where preparedness is a daily practice and where livelihood is sustainable.

Hope really grows alongside every harvest. (KB)