Breaks Box Office Records in the Philippines

Kuala Lumpur – 20 June 2024 – The Thai family drama “How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies” has taken the Philippines by storm, becoming the highest-grossing Thai film of all time in the country. Released on May 29, the film has also set a new record for the biggest opening of a Thai film of all time.

This heartwarming story follows a teenage university dropout (Putthipong “Billkin” Assaratanakul), who quits his job to care for his ailing grandmother (Usha Seamkhum) to secure a large inheritance, has captivated the hearts of moviegoers. Renowned for his work on “Bad Genius,” this film marks Pat Boonnitipat’s directorial debut in the family drama genre and has struck a chord with audiences across borders.

The film’s emotional depth has sparked a social phenomenon in Southeast Asia, with audiences flooding social media with tearjerking reactions. The response has been so overwhelming that SM cinemas in the Philippines began providing tissues to moviegoers, a testament to the movie’s profound impact. Currently in its fourth week, “How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies” continues to draw large crowds, maintaining its strong performance at the box office.

In Indonesia, where the film was released on May 15, attracted 2 million admissions and became the highest grossing Asian film in its box office history. In Myanmar, following its release on May 31, has also become the highest-grossing Thai film ever recorded. Globally, the film has garnered 800 million baht (approximately $21.8 million) and achieved 10 million admissions. It stands as the highest-grossing Thai film not only in the Philippines but also in Singapore and Malaysia.

“How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies” is set to broaden its international footprint with screenings across Asia. Australia and New Zealand (distributed by Westec Media) will premiere on July 18, marking the film’s expansion to Western audiences. Given its extraordinary success in Southeast Asia, there are high expectations for its performance in these new markets.

The phenomenal success of “How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies” underscores the universal appeal of its story and the emotional resonance it has found with audiences. As it continues to break records and touch hearts around the world, this film is solidifying its place as a landmark achievement in Thai cinema.

