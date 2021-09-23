Huawei GT2 Pro Smart Watch

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Huawei recently declared its most recent flagship add-on to the Huawei Watch GT series – the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro. Featuring across 100 distinct workout modes, exceptionally boosted health modes, and great 2-week battery life, the product will be accessible in 2 editions – Sports and Classic, commencing from 18th September 2021. The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro watch face adds unique characteristics to consumers. Single glint at the Watch GT 2 Pro Moon Phase Collection brings out the iconic pattern and craft put into producing it – bounty sapphire glass, titanium physical structure, and ceramic rear-case – a few of the most long-lasting kinds of stuff in the world.

With reflected sapphire glass and a soft, tender ceramic backing, the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro is appalled and wear-resistant, skin-friendly, and anti-allergenic, linked with an increased light transmission system and greater levels of supervising accuracy. Not only a well-favoured watch, the Huawei GT2 Pro homes enormously boosted health ways that enable its users to track their pulse rate, blood oxygen saturation, rest quality, and tension level 24/7.

High-powered by 2-weeks battery life, the watch makes users give up the tussle of charging every additional day. The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro goes with 100+ sports ways that users can go after, measure, and better themselves in all sports fields they imagine.

Today, with the ever-growing stress of work and daily life, we have found a quick shift in the list of consumers actively trying to follow a healthier lifestyle. Handling this challenge, the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro has been organized to keep track of your actions, assisting in breaking down the information and suggesting you work outside by the side. For users needing to take their running to the following level but do not recognize where to begin, the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro goes with over 10 distinct scientifically projected, professional running classes to point in the proper direction. The most recent smart watch from Huawei CBG India provides users to create and get calls, giving them the exemption to leave their cell phones behind.

The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro Moon Phase Collection is a minimalistic and easy yet rich smart watch. The watch face is created of sapphire for the 1.39-inch AMOLED screen display, has a more complex, more long-lasting, and rough-textured exterior which is scratch-resistant, although the watch frame is created of titanium.

With across 200 watch face choices to select from, the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro Moon Phase Collection grants users many customization choices.

The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro utilizes a low ability consumption chipset and Smart Power Saving 2.0 to pay it a long watch battery life of 2 weeks, average daily utilization with wellness and physical fitness tracking characteristics.

Clients can now delight in the freedom of not being bound to an electric socket with HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro’s charging support with no wire. A 5-minute charging session feeds the smart watch equal to 10 hours of utilization.

Offers, Price and Availability:

The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro Moon Phase Collection will be accessible entirely on any online store for customers in India. This product will be up for selling commencing 18th September 2021 and will be acquirable in 2 editions – Sports and Classic priced ranged about at Rs. 22,990 and Rs. 24,990, respectively.

Moreover, consumers purchasing the Huawei product between 14th September to 18th September 2021 will be qualified for heady offers.