Huawei MatePad T10 AGR-L09 Technical Specifications

Huawei just brought out 2 brand-new budget laptops/tablets in the Philippines. Let’s Meet the MatePad T10 serial production. These machines should be bang-up for educates or scholars during internet classes and masters who work from home.

First of all, we bear the Huawei MatePad T10s. This product is high-powered by a Kirin 710A central processor, has a 10.1-inch FHD+ screen, and a 5,100mAh battery. It is beautiful and attractive combo in this good price.

The notepad T10S has an authoritative price of Php12,990. Those who will order the device first until October 9 will bring up to Php5,507 worth of freebies. That lets in a Huawei Freelbees (Php3,490, confined offer), Flipcover (Php990), Huawei 15GB memory storage for 1 year (Php388), about 3-month Huawei Video TVB (Php540), 1-month Huawei Video Mango TV (Php99)

Huawei MatePad T10s Specifications:

Android 10, EMUI 10.1 (HMS)

10.1-inch IPS screen display, 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, 224ppi

Single SIM

2.0GHz Kirin 710A octa-core processor

Mali G51

3GB RAM

64GB internal memory storage, expandable via microSD up to 512GB

The 5-megapixel rear camera, f/2.2, AF

2-megapixel front camera

Stereo speakers system

WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band

USB Type-C

Bluetooth 5.0

GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS

4G LTE

Color: sea Blue

5,100mAh non-removable battery, 10W charger

Weight: 450g

If you need something more low-priced, we as well have the Huawei MatePad T10. This Huawei thing has a more modest 9.7-inch HD+ screen, 2GB of RAM rather than 3GB, and 32GB rather than 64GB.

It as well lacks LTE connectivity, which the T10S set has. On the top side, both models are powered by Kirin 710A processors, have stereo system speakers, and 2-megapixel and 5-megapixel front and back cameras, respectively.

The Huawei MatePad T10 has a cost of Php6,999, which you are able to pre-order till October 14. Those who will hold a unit can bring up to Php2,917 worth of freebies.

That lets in a Huawei Band 4 (Php1,890, special offer), 15GB cloud memory for a year (Php388), Huawei Video TVB 3 for about 3 months (Php540), 1-month Huawei Mango TV (Php99). You are able to get both tabs on Huawei’s online store and by Lazada and Shopee.