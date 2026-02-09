Humanitarian aid to Basyang-affected families reaches Php82M – DSWD spox

277 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has provided more than Php82 million in humanitarian aid to families and individuals affected by the combined effects of Tropical Storm Basyang and the shear line.

Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao of the DSWD’s Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) said the humanitarian aid included family food packs (FFPs), ready-to-eat food (RTEF) boxes, and non-food items (NFIs) such as hygiene, sleeping and kitchen kits as well as water containers and modular tents.

“Batay nga sa aming pinaka huling monitoring, ang Department of Social Welfare and Development ay nakapag-paabot na ng tulong at nagkakahalaga ito ng mahigit Php82 million. Yan ay binubuo ng family food packs, ready-to-eat food (RTEF) boxes, gayundin ng mga hygiene kits, sleeping kits, water containers, at modular tents,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao, who is also the DSWD spokesperson, said in an interview over DZMM on Monday (February 9).

The assistance, as mentioned by the DSWD spokesperson, has been distributed to disaster-affected families in Regions 5 (Bicol Regon), 6 (Western Visayas), 7 (Central Visayas), 8 (Eastern Visayas), 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula), 10 (Northern Mindanao), 11 (Davao Region), Negros Island Region (NIR), and Caraga Region.

Aside from food and non-food items (FNFIs), the DSWD has also been providing psychosocial first aid for internally displaced persons (IDPs) and play therapy–based psychosocial activity for internally displaced children.

“Mayroon na binabahaginan natin ng psychosocial first aid kasi marami sa kanila na first time na makaranas ng ganoong epekto ng isang bagyo lalong-lalo na yung vulnerable sector—yung mga matatanda, yung mga bata. Bahagi yan ng mandato natin to protect the rights and interests of internally displaced persons,” the DRMG asst. secretary said.

In line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian on Saturday (February 7) met with local chief executives (LCEs) of Northern Mindanao, one of the most affected regions, to determine the other forms of assistance needed by families inside and outside evacuation centers.

“Noon din pong Sabado ay nagtungo si Secretary Rex Gatchalian dyan sa Iligan City na isa sa mga lubhang naapektuhan ng bagyong Basyang at nakipagpulong tayo sa local government units para matukoy yung karagdagang tulong na maaari pa nating maipaabot aside from the family food packs at non-food items na atin na pong naipamahagi,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao pointed out.

“Ang layunin natin dito, of course, alinsunod na rin sa kautusan ni Pangulong Marcos Jr. na tiyakin na lahat ng pangangailangan ng mga naapektuhan ng bagyo ay agaran nating maipahatid to support the recovery of those who have been affected,” the DRMG official added.

Based on the meetings with the local chief executives, interventions for the recovery of the affected families are needed.

According to Asst. Secretary Dumlao, interventions for the recovery phase may come in the form of financial aid such as emergency cash transfer (ECT) and cash-for-work, based on the result of the Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (RDANA) and assessment of the DSWD’s social workers.

“We understand na marami sa kanila na nasira yung kabahayan at kabuhayan kaya mayroon tayong intervention na tinatawag na emergency cash transfer na sumusuporta doon sa pagsasaayos ng mga nasira nilang kabahayan o kabuhayan. Aside from that, kung hindi man emergency cash transfer ang ating mai-provide, mayroon din naman tayong cash for work. Pwedeng tumulong sila sa paglilinis at pagsasaayos ng mga nasirang pasilidad. In exchange for that labor ay nagpo-provide tayo ng financial assistance using the CFW modality,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao said. (YADP)