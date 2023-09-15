IBP statement of condemnation on the killing of IBP Commissioner on Bar Discipline, Atty. Ma. Saniata Liwliwa V. Gonzales-Alzate

526 SHARES Share Tweet

The Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) strongly condemns the heinous killing of IBP Commissioner on Bar Discipline, Atty. Ma. Saniata Liwliwa V. Gonzalez-Alzate. She was shot and killed in front of her residence in Bangued, Abra on the afternoon of September 14, 2023. Her brazen murder serves as a stark reminder of the pervasive threats faced by lawyers, judges, and officers of the Court across the Philippines.

We urgently call upon the National Bureau of Investigation, the Philippine National Police, and all relevant investigative agencies to promptly launch comprehensive investigations into this heinous crime, along with all other unresolved cases targeting lawyers. We ask that they ensure the expedient resolution of these investigations, thereby holding the perpetrators truly accountable.

We unite in solidarity with the legal community and the family of Atty. Alzate. We honor her memory as an esteemed public interest lawyer and a dedicated Commissioner of the Integrated Bar. She upheld the highest standards of the legal profession, leaving behind an enduring legacy for us all.

In a society built upon the foundations of justice and equity, there is no place, nor can there be any tolerance, for those who would assail those dedicated to upholding the legal profession and the cause of justice.