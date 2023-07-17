ICAO and CAAP hold technical mission

166 SHARES Share Tweet

A technical mission on Air Traffic Management (ATM) and Aeronautical Information Services/Aeronautical Information Management (AIS/AIM) is being held by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) with the support and assistance of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The primary purpose of the mission being held from July 17 to 21 is meant to conduct an analysis of the ATM and AIS regulatory structure, service delivery-level organization, operating environment and processes in the Philippines, and to provide recommendations on priority areas for consideration by CAAP.

CAAP spokesman Eric Apolonio said the activity will involve the conduct of observations and recommendations in the form of discussions between the Philippines and the ICAO APAC Regional Office, and aimed to assist the Philippines in the implementation of ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPS), Procedures for Air Navigation Services (PANS), and Regional Plans. The results of the mission will be used to help the Philippines improve its ATM and AIS systems and meet ICAO standards which will ultimately aid in ensuring the safety and efficiency of air traffic and air travel in the Philippines.

The activity, he said, is led and attended by representatives from the ICAO Regional Officer for ATM/AIM (Aeronautical Information Management) Mr. Shane Sumner, ICAO Air Traffic Management Officer Mr. Ying Weng Kit, International Federation of Aeronautical Information Management Associations (IFAIMA) Regional Director and CAA Mongolia IT Manager of Aeronautical Information Service Mr, Erdenebaatar Davaasuren.

In his message expressing gratitude for the guidance of ICAO, Director General Captain Manuel Antonio Tamayo also encouraged the attendees by saying, “CAAP has been constantly receiving guidance and support from ICAO, which enables us to further improve our regulatory structure and operational processes. To my CAAP colleagues, remember that our primary objective is to conduct a comprehensive analysis of our ATM/AIS, and to identify priority areas, while ensuring the continuous improvement and enhancement of our services.”

The week-long activity will be attended by personnel from the CAAP Air Traffic Service (ATS) and Aerodrome and Air Navigation Service Safety Oversight Office (AANSOO). The ICAO Representatives will observe and provide recommendations on ATC operations and systems in the Manila Area Control, Approach Control, and Aerodrome Control facilities.