Iconic Manila City Hall building marked as “Important Cultural Property”

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna with (from left) Director-General Jeremy Barns of the National Museum, Vice Mayor Yul Servo Nieto and Manila's tourism chief Charlie Dungo at the unveiling of the marker declaring the Manila City Hall as an 'important cultural property. (JERRY S. TAN)

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna with (from left) Director-General Jeremy Barns of the National Museum, Vice Mayor Yul Servo Nieto and Manila's tourism chief Charlie Dungo at the unveiling of the marker declaring the Manila City Hall as an 'important cultural property. (JERRY S. TAN)

277 SHARES Share Tweet

ALAS, the Manila City Hall building has been declared as an “Important Cultural Property”.

Mayor Honey Lacuna expressed profound gratitude to the National Museum for granting a marker declaring the Manila City Hall building as an “Important Cultural Property”, saying it is ‘a clear manifestation of the Filipino’s appreciation of the cultural and historical value of our revered building.’

“This will further strengthen the efforts of our local government to strive for progress and development, yet we have that capability to preserve and protect our character as a city rich in heritage and teeming with historical and cultural value.,” she added.

Lacuna said her administration will continue to partner with the National Museum, the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, the National Historical Commission of the Philippines including the Department of Tourism in its desire to promote, preserve and protect the heritage of Manila and the nation whose patriotism and love of country is founded in pride of its storied past.

“Naniniwala tayo na sa pagsisikap nating gawing isang Maringal na Lungsod ang Maynila, isang bahagi nito ang paglingon sa mahahalagang bahagi ng ating nakaraan. Kailangang magsilbing inspirasyon natin ang mga aral ng kasaysayan at sama-sama tayo kumilos at isulong ang pagpapataas ng antas ng ating pagiging lungsod,” she said.

“We will be a strong city, whose strength lies in the appreciation of lessons taught by our history,” Lacuna added.

Present during the unveiling of the marker were Director General Jeremy Barns of the National Museum; Executive Director Oscar Casaysay of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts; Dr. Emmanuel F. Calairo, Chairman of the National Historical Commission of the Philippines and Vice Mayor Yul Servo Nieto, among others.

Lacuna said the granting of the marker is very timely, coming at a time of the celebration of the tourism month.

Buong galak nating tinatanggap ang isang marker o pananda para sa ating gusaling pamahalaan ng Maynila bilang katangi-tangi at makabuluhang lugar na dapat bisitahin at pasyalan, di lamang ng mga turistang galing sa iba’t ibang bahagi ng ating bansa, kundi maging ng mga turista mula sa iba’t -ibang panig ng mundo.”

Erected in 1939, the mayor said the iconic building is a symbol of Manilans’ strength and resilience and a witness to the city’s rich history.

“Magpahanggang ngayon, itong Manila City Hall ay nagsisilbing mahalagang imahe ng kapitolyo ng ating bansa,” the lady mayor said.