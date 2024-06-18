Iligan City Jail-Male Dormitory launches ‘Higayon 2.0’ Campaign

222 SHARES Share Tweet

Breaking the Chains of Social Shame

Amidst the urban landscape of Iligan City, the Iligan City Jail-Male Dormitory (ICJMD) stands as a beacon of hope, transcending the shadows of social stigma and past mistakes. More than a mere confinement facility, it serves as a catalyst for transformation, where the ethos of second chances permeates the air. Directing this transformative journey is the ‘Higayon 2.0’ campaign , aimed at dismantling the shackles of social shame and paving a path toward redemption.

Derived from the Cebuano term meaning ‘chance,’ ‘higayon’ encapsulates the essence of the campaign’s mission.

In the spirit of humanity, every individual deserves an opportunity for redemption, a chance to amend past wrongs and reintegrate into society. The ‘Higayon 2.0’ campaign embodies this principle, advocating for rehabilitation over punishment, and underscoring the pivotal role of support systems in the process of societal reintegration.

In a society where the stigma of incarceration often casts a long shadow, ICJMD redoubles its efforts to rally stakeholders and the community at large behind the cause of rehabilitation and second chances.

More than a series of events, the ‘Higayon 2.0’ campaign is a movement, mobilizing support for ICJMD’s rehabilitation programs. Through a blend of online and offline initiatives, it aims to raise awareness, foster acceptance, and garner backing for the welfare and developmental endeavors within the facility.

The overarching objective of the campaign is to enlist the local community’s support in the rehabilitation and reintegration of persons deprived of liberty (PDL) into society. Specifically, it seeks to bolster support for ICJMD’s programs while advocating for the acceptance of ex-offenders, underscoring the imperative of affording second chances.

The campaign confronts various challenges confronting PDLs, including the dearth of skills enhancement initiatives, limited post-incarceration employment prospects, and the enduring stigma attached to former incarceration. By identifying these obstacles and mobilizing stakeholders, the campaign endeavors to foster an environment conducive to rehabilitation and reintegration.

A diverse array of stakeholders, ranging from government agencies to private entities, educational institutions, and civil society organizations, are indispensable to the campaign’s success. Whether through skills training or employment opportunities, each stakeholder contributes significantly to supporting ICJMD’s rehabilitation endeavors.

From coffee table books to promotional videos, the campaign will leverage various informational and promotional materials to disseminate its message. By showcasing success stories and highlighting PDL achievements, these materials aim to inspire support and spur engagement in the rehabilitation process.

The campaign’s activities are meticulously designed to build momentum, culminating in a public launch event. From social media outreach to face-to-face interactions, each phase of the campaign endeavors to raise awareness and galvanize support for ICJMD’s rehabilitation programs.

In essence, the ‘Higayon 2.0’ campaign epitomizes the ethos of forgiveness, redemption, and resilience. By shattering the chains of social shame and championing rehabilitation, ICJMD is charting a course toward a brighter future for PDL and their communities. With the unwavering support of stakeholders and the broader community, the campaign aims to effect transformative change and foster a more inclusive society.

When asked about the campaign, City Jail Warden JCI CARLO F OBRIQUE, declared, “This campaign is not merely about altering policies; it’s about transforming lives. We believe fervently in the power of redemption, and through this campaign, we extend hope and opportunity to those most in need.”