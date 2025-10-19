Iligan City Jail Opens NACOCOW 2025 with Weeklong Celebration of Rehabilitation and Community Engagement

388 SHARES Share Tweet

Iligan City — The Iligan City Jail-Male Dormitory and Iligan City Jail-Female Dormitory officially launched the 2025 observance of National Correctional Consciousness Week (NACOCOW) with a vibrant and inclusive celebration aimed at promoting rehabilitation, unity, and public awareness of the transformation journey of Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDL).

The weeklong celebration commenced with a solemn Eucharistic Celebration held at the male dormitory, attended by PDL from both facilities. This spiritual gathering set the tone for the week’s activities, emphasizing reflection, renewal, and hope. Following the mass, a motorcade traversed major city landmarks, drawing public attention to the role of correctional institutions in fostering community development and restorative justice.

At 9:00 AM, jail personnel and stakeholders convened for the Opening Program and Stakeholder’s Appreciation Day, honoring partner agencies and organizations that have supported the jail’s rehabilitation programs. In his welcome address, JCINSP CARMELO A CORSAME, Warden of the Male Dormitory, underscored the significance of the celebration: “This week is a celebration of second chances. We are here to remind our PDL that transformation is not only possible—it is happening.”

JINSP KRIZZA JANE C BERMUDO, Warden of the Female Dormitory, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing dignity and empowerment: “NACOCOW reminds us that every person deserves dignity and opportunity. Through these activities, we empower our PDL to rediscover their worth and rebuild their lives.”

The afternoon will feature parlor games, dart competitions, and an information drive on parole and probation. Female PDL will showcase their talents in “Himig ng Rehas,” a musical performance that will highlight the creative spirit within the facility. The day will be concluded with friendship games in volleyball and basketball between MSU-IIT faculty and students and jail personnel and PDL, fostering camaraderie and community engagement.

Throughout the week, the facility will host a variety of activities including lectures, medical missions, sports tournaments, cultural showcases, and spiritual gatherings. Notable highlights include the Search for the Most Neat and Clean Dormitory, the Miss NACOCOW pageant, and Family Day celebrations that reunite PDL with their loved ones in a spirit of healing and connection.

In a creative effort to amplify the spirit of NACOCOW 2025, the facility will also release a station ID[1] set to the tune of Iñigo Pascual’s “Dahil Sa ’Yo.” The musical piece will serve as a call to action for the community to participate in the celebration and support the ongoing journey of rehabilitation and reintegration. The station ID aims to capture the essence of hope, transformation, and collective responsibility.

The celebration will culminate on October 26 with Prison Awareness Sunday, a spiritual gathering led by the Prison Ministry of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Iligan, reinforcing the message of compassion, healing, and reintegration into society.

National Correctional Consciousness Week, declared through Proclamation No. 551, s. 1995, is observed annually during the last week of October. It seeks to raise public awareness about the plight of PDL and promote their re-socialization and reintegration as productive members of society.

NACOCOW 2025 in Iligan City Jail stands as a testament to the power of community, compassion, and the enduring belief that every individual holds the potential for change.