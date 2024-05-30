Illegal Chinese miners nabbed in Batangas

166 SHARES Share Tweet

A TOTAL of seven Chinese men found to be working in a quarry in Batangas were arrested by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Wednesday.

In a report t BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, intelligence division chief Fortunato Manahan, Jr. said that the seven aliens were arrested in an operation conducted by the bureau’s regional intelligence operations unit (RIOU) IV-a, together with government intelligence forces and in coordination with with the Taysan Municipal Police Station.

According to Manahan, the bureau’s initial target was a certain Wang Zhenglai, 34, who possessed a working visa but was found to have been petitioned by a fake company.

During their operations however, Manahan said they were able to apprehend six others who were found to be illegally working in the same area.

Apart from Wang, five other workers were found to be in possession of a 9(g) working visa, but were petitioned by companies located in Quezon City, with one found to be working with merely a tourist visa.

One of the workers, identified as Wang Shou Min, 67, was said to be the ‘big boss’ of the mining company, and is the father of Wang Zhenglai.

Tansingco said the arrest stemmed from intelligence information that some Chinese nationals are found to be working illegally in mining operations.

The BI chief reiterated that working visas are both company-specific and station-specific.

“Foreign nationals who possess a working visa but found to be petitioned by fake companies or caught to be working in other locations may face deportation cases,” he said.

Tansingco pointed out that the use of fake companies as petitioners is becoming a trend, following the recent discovery of foreign nationals presenting fraudulently-acquired documents to stay in the country.