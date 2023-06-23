ILO Director-General Houngbo to hold first official visit to the Philippines

305 SHARES Share Tweet

As the Philippines marks its 75th anniversary of ILO membership, ILO Director-General Houngbo will make his first official visit in the country to promote the Global Coalition for Social Justice, which aims to address growing inequalities and persistent poverty, as well as ensure decent work.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES (ILO News) – The Director-General of the International Labour Organization (ILO), Mr Gilbert F. Houngbo will be in the Philippines from 25 to 28 June 2023. This is his first official visit, which coincides with the country’s 75th anniversary of ILO membership.

Mr Houngbo will meet with President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma, Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Susan Ople and senior government officials. He will also have dialogue with representatives of workers’ and employers’ organizations.

In addition, Mr Houngbo will meet with Mr Masatsugu Asakawa, the President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), heads of agencies and members of the United Nations Country Team, and the UN Resident Coordinator, Mr. Gustavo González.

Mr Houngbo will emphasize the need for a new social contract to address growing inequalities and persistent poverty through a Global Coalition for Social Justice.

In celebration of the Philippines’ 75th anniversary of ILO membership, DOLE will host a reception with government, workers’ and employers’ organizations, as well as UN agencies, international organizations and development partners.

Mr Houngbo will deliver the keynote address at global seafarers’ summit Seafarer 2050 – Shaping the Future of Shipping. He will also speak at the National Employers Conference of the Employers Confederation of the Philippines (ECOP).

Furthermore, while in Metro Manila, Mr Houngbo will visit the Migrant Worker Resource Centre (MRC) in Quezon City. The MRC is the first local government-operated one-stop shop in the National Capital Region to offer gender-responsive services to migrant workers and their families. Mr Houngbo will engage with Overseas Filipino Workers and their families regarding rights-based migration, fair recruitment and decent work.