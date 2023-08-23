Ilocos Norte government lauds Meralco‘s assistance after super typhoon Egay onslaught

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Manotoc (in photo, middle) expressed his gratitude towards Manila Electric Company (Meralco) after the company deployed a 44-man contingent, including 32 engineers and linecrew, who conducted clearing operations, power restoration, and relief operations following the onslaught of Super Typhoon Egay (international name: Doksuri). “Ilocos Norte is very thankful for all the help and assistance you wholeheartedly extended to us. We salute everyone who joined the Bayanihan efforts to help us, Ilocanos, recover from this challenging time. Agyamankami,” Gov. Manotoc said.

