Ilocos Region’s Young Achievers Shine at the 2025 YES Awards

Journal Online4

168 young Filipino achievers from the Ilocos Region took center stage at the Youth Excellence in Science (YES) Awards, held at the Dap-Ayan Roof Deck in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte on November 19, 2025.

The ceremony was conducted as part of the 2025 National Science, Technology, and Innovation Week (NSTW) celebration, which carries the theme “Siyensya at Teknolohiya: Kabalikat sa Matatag, Maginhawa, at Panatag na Kinabukasan” alongside the sub-theme “Building Smart and Sustainable Communities.”

The event honored learners from various schools across the region, each recognized with the prestigious YES Medal, a symbol of academic excellence awarded annually by the DOST-Science Education Institute (DOST-SEI). This annual award is specifically given to student achievers in international STEM olympiads and competitions at the basic education level. It aims to inspire the youth to pursue excellence in STEM and develop a deeper appreciation for science.

Beyond acknowledging their remarkable accomplishments, the YES Awards aim to inspire the next generation of scientists, innovators, and problem-solvers. It encourages the youth to delve deeper into science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, cultivating a stronger appreciation for the role of STEM in building a resilient and future-ready Philippines.

The ceremony also underscored DOST’s unwavering commitment to nurturing young talents who embody excellence, integrity, collaboration, and service. These awardees stand as powerful reminders of the nation’s growing culture of scientific curiosity and innovation.

Congratulations to all our YES Awardees! Your hard work and passion illuminate the path toward a brighter future for the country. (Nikko Ofo-ob and Sheshenie Janae M. Perez)

